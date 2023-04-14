Based on data from the California Department of Public Health regarding suicide and self harm statistics between 2018 and 2020, Yuba County is ranked at number nine for the highest rates of suicide across the state.

According to this data, the overall rate for suicide in California is 10.5% per 100,000 people or approximately 13,000 within this timeframe. Shasta County currently claims the highest rates at nearly 25% while Yuba County sits at 20.5% with a total of 46 suicide deaths at the time this data was collected. In comparison, Sutter County’s suicide rate is 9.9% or 30 deaths by suicide.

