The Yuba Water Agency and the city of Wheatland came together with representatives of CITRIS and the Banatao Institute on Tuesday afternoon at the Wheatland Community Center in Wheatland for a formal gathering to commemorate the official signing of a research agreement and outline plans for a potential new facility in Yuba County. 

According to its website, the CITRIS and the Banatao Institute is a “University of California research center focused on creating IT solutions that generate societal and economic benefits for everyone.” This program is meant to leverage the research strengths of the University of California campuses at Berkeley, Davis, Merced, and Santa Cruz, and operate within the greater ecosystem of the university system with the goal of shaping the future of technology in ways that cross traditional boundaries.

Tags

Recommended for you