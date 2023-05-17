The Yuba Water Agency and the city of Wheatland came together with representatives of CITRIS and the Banatao Institute on Tuesday afternoon at the Wheatland Community Center in Wheatland for a formal gathering to commemorate the official signing of a research agreement and outline plans for a potential new facility in Yuba County.
According to its website, the CITRIS and the Banatao Institute is a “University of California research center focused on creating IT solutions that generate societal and economic benefits for everyone.” This program is meant to leverage the research strengths of the University of California campuses at Berkeley, Davis, Merced, and Santa Cruz, and operate within the greater ecosystem of the university system with the goal of shaping the future of technology in ways that cross traditional boundaries.
“CITRIS has been developing sustainable energy technologies for decades and we’re excited to explore how our work can address local and regional challenges here in Yuba County and, in turn, how local needs can shape our research,” said Costas Spanos, director of CITRIS and the Banatao Institute.
The purpose of the partnership with the institute, Yuba Water and Wheatland is to expand high-impact research opportunities in Yuba County and the broader Sacramento region. More specifically, some of the first research implementations will focus on installing special sensors in local levees and roads to help mitigate flood risks and aid in emergency situations.
“By using these high-tech sensors we can anticipate if a levee needs maintenance or identify other issues,” explained Bonnie Dickson, senior public information officer for Yuba Water Agency. “We can monitor road conditions, we can monitor traffic flows during evacuation situations, so that’s a real-world application and one of the first projects we have on deck.”
“Using innovative research and technologies to keep an eye on critical infrastructure like levees and roads is a big deal, especially during high water and flood events,” added Yuba Water Chairman Gary Bradford. “This kind of work is directly connected to the health of our communities and our capacity for economic development.”
Representatives from Beale Air Force Base attended the event to help identify future collaborative opportunities and Angelo Tsakopoulos with AKT Investments, a Sacramento-based real estate investment firm, said his team was prepared to designate land for future donation within the city of Wheatland to establish a research center.
The grounds for this prospective research center would be an approximate 10-acre plot located at the south end of Spencerville Road and Jasper Lane. Organizers said this location was ideal, not only for its centrality, but because of the other facilities, employment opportunities, and commercial developments that are predicted to occur near or around that area in the coming years.
“We did an employment zones study and that’s really a focal point for commercial development and business development,’’ explained Lon Hatamiya of the Hatamiya Group and former secretary of the California Technology, Trade and Commerce Agency. “In addition to research, we hope to attract other commercial developments to that area. … The Air Force’s federal lab is partially located there, which will help attract even more defense contracts and other things that are not currently available.”
Depending on infrastructure developments in Wheatland, Hatamiya approximates that breaking ground on this new research center could occur within the next two to five years. The memorandum of understanding that was signed into action on Tuesday has laid the groundwork to continue the needed partnerships and developments that could bring the vision of this local research center to fruition.
“As the city of Wheatland approaches its 150th anniversary next year, we are very proud of our past and excited about our future,” said Wheatland Mayor Rick West. “The partnership announced today is a significant first milestone in building the future we are envisioning.”