In line with a national shortage of first responders, Bi-County Ambulance, Yuba-Sutter’s local emergency medical service (EMS) company, is facing significant staffing shortages for paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMT).

Bi-County Ambulance currently staffs 22 paramedics and 35 EMTs, which is half the number needed to operate at full capacity. CEO Alex Bumpus said that the company is currently on-boarding three more paramedics, but the need is still significant.

