In order to combat food insecurity in the Yuba-Sutter area, three local food banks have teamed up to create a food donation program called A Simple Gesture. Participating households will be able to donate food for a distribution event on Saturday.
According to organizer Susan Kimmel, A Simple Gesture has been providing nonperishable food to Yuba-Sutter residents since 2015. Kimmel and fellow organizer Cynthia Fontayne modeled the program after a similar food donation project founded by the St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Paradise.
A Simple Gesture asks participating donors to fill a provided green shopping bag with non-perishable food over the course of two months. On the second Saturday of every other month, a team of around 20 volunteer drivers pick up filled green bags from donors’ doorsteps to be distributed to three food pantries in Marysville and Yuba City: Catholic Ladies Relief Society, St. John’s Loaves and Britches and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul food locker.
“A Simple Gesture is a significant help to our food pantries, freeing up funds to purchase more fresh foods and providing an additional source of non-perishable, nutritious food to give to their food-insecure clients,” Kimmel said.
Each food bank services hundreds of people in need each month, and A Simple Gesture receives donations from around 200 regular donors, she said.
Having additional non-perishable foods directly assists participating food pantries by allowing them to purchase more fresh foods such as meat, produce and dairy products, Kimmel said.
During distribution events, donations and expiration dates are inspected before being collected by the food pantries. Each family who receives food through A Simple Gesture gets enough food to feed each person three meals a day for three days, Kimmel said previously.
In order to provide additional support, Grocery Outlet in Yuba City has partnered with A Simple Gesture to offer $3 off every $30 purchase for food donations.
“It’s easy for donors, fun to do as a family or a business, and a tremendous benefit to our neighbors who may not have enough food to feed themselves and their families,” Kimmel said.
Becoming a donor with the program is free of charge except for the cost of food.
Local volunteers with A Simple Gesture will collect food donations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and distribute donations to participating food pantries at the Notre Dame School, located at 715 C St. in Marysville.