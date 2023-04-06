In order to combat food insecurity in the Yuba-Sutter area, three local food banks have teamed up to create a food donation program called A Simple Gesture. Participating households will be able to donate food for a distribution event on Saturday.

According to organizer Susan Kimmel, A Simple Gesture has been providing nonperishable food to Yuba-Sutter residents since 2015. Kimmel and fellow organizer Cynthia Fontayne modeled the program after a similar food donation project founded by the St. Nicholas Episcopal Church in Paradise.

