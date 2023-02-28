Women1.jpg

A portrait of Mari K. Eder, during her prominent career in the military. Eder is a retired major general of the United States Army and author of “The Girl Who Stepped Out of Line.” She will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming A Day for Women event on Saturday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland.

 Courtesy of Mari K. Eder

Last year, organizers of the inaugural A Day for Women event celebrated a hugely successful turnout that included 33 community sponsors and the support of 284 locals, the majority of which were women. 

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland hosted the event at a discounted rate in honor of its own “Women in Leadership” program. Jackie Sillman, the matriarch of this endeavor and chair of the A Day for Women planning committee, said the event was meant to celebrate and honor women in lieu of Women’s History Month, which is March. 

