Saturday was a day to celebrate the work of a local business known as Tiger Eye Family Martial Arts studio in Marysville.
For the past month, the studio, led by owner Larry Levesque, has been collecting turkeys to donate to local nonprofit organizations for those in need of a hot Thanksgiving meal.
Levesque said the team collected 29 turkeys – 14 more than in 2020 – in a month’s time.
He applauded his students and Infamous Kings MC, a motorcycle riding group, for their work in asking friends and family to step up and help those in need.
Levesque said it was well worth the effort, because he got to see the smiles on his students’ faces each time he was handed a turkey.
Levesque feels the turkey drive, which he has been organizing since 2004, gives his students confidence and a sense of gratitude at a young age.
“Kids are amazing (and) are always willing to help in an instant,” Levesque said.
The work, Levesque said, continues through Dec. 11 as the studio is collecting new unwrapped toys and canned food for the Christmas toy run next month supporting Yuba-Sutter, Sacramento and Auburn counties.
Toy and food donations are accepted Monday through Thursday from 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 5949 Lindhurst Ave., Marysville.
“We’ll give you a week’s free of martial arts lessons for an unwrapped toy and can of food,” he said.
Toys will begin to be distributed on Dec. 4, Levesque said.
For more information on the upcoming toy drives, call 530-743-6731.