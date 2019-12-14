Over 400 people lined Olivehurst Boulevard for the 51st installment of the annual Olivehurst Christmas Parade Saturday morning, which paid tribute to the holiday classic, “A Very Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Among the 25 floats were featured in the parade this year. SoYouCan member Angie Gates said there were five new participants.
“We always have entries that are very loyal to the event each year, but this year we have a few new ones also, which is exciting,” Gates said.
The parade has been organized by the non-profit organization SoYouCan for the past nine years. The organization works year round to assist those in need in Yuba County and the surrounding area but extends their efforts during the holiday season.
“This is our biggest community event,” said Gates. “We want to thank everyone for coming out. It really kicks off the holiday season for us.”
Gates and SoYouCan president Dennise Burbank both said they were thankful the weather cooperated, and there were only a few clouds in the sky on Saturday morning during the parade.
“It didn’t rain on our parade,” laughed Burbank.
As the floats made their way down Olivehurst Boulevard, a panel of judges scored each one to determine their favorites and The Yuba Gardens Band, Johnson Park Elementary School, H&R Block, the Original Yuba-Sutter Toy Run and the Zumba Enthusiasts of Yuba County came out winners this year.
The parade is one of two events that SoYouCan puts together each holiday season.
On Saturday, December 21 SoYouCan will host their annual Christmas giveaway at the Moose Lodge in Olivehurst.
They will continue to accept donations, canned foods, and unwrapped toys for children ages newborn to 18 until the day of the event. Donations for older children are the biggest need. Those who donate will receive a spaghetti dinner at the Lodge.
For more information about SoYouCan, the parade, or the upcoming Christmas giveaway you can contact Angie Gates at (530) 415-0145 or through the SoYouCan Facebook page.