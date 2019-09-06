Today is the day when over 300 local residents will participate in the 2019 Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimers. Funds raised will be used to further care for Alzheimer’s patients and research efforts.
As of Friday, $56,197 had been raised. The goal is $100,000.
Local residents are showing their support.
David Tarke, the top participant according to the walk’s website raised $4,130 as of Friday. He said in a post on the site that currently 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and the number is expected to grow to 16 million by the year 2050.
Linda Baker, a local resident, said in a post on the walk’s website that she will participate for the 13th year. She began the walk her first year to support her sister, Phyllis, and husband, David, who were both diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She now walks to remember David and celebrate the caregivers who helped.
There are 50 teams and some 306 participants walking and working to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s. The day will consist of shedding light on the disease, honoring the people and families who have experienced Alzheimers.
The Yuba City Walk to end Alzheimer’s will start at 8 a.m. at Gauche Park, 421 C St., Yuba City. Registration is required to participate. For more information contact Shellie Gregoire at 895-9661 or visit www.act.alz.org.