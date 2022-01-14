COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Yuba-Sutter school districts among students and staff, which reported more than 250 cases this week.
At least one local school district reported this week’s number of cases as the highest it has been since the start of in-person instruction in August.
As cases rise, Yuba City Unified School District spoke about the difficulty of replacing missing staff and the increased challenges of staffing shortages during this most recent spike in cases.
YCUSD reported 317 positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week of Jan. 9-15. According to Doreen Osumi, superintendent of YCUSD, the district had 1,603 student absences on Friday. Osumi also reported that absences due to COVID-19 have increased by 13.5 percent across the district from last week.
A total of 143 student classes are in modified quarantine. Modified quarantine makes it possible for children who were exposed to COVID-19 while wearing a mask, to continue attending school as long as the student is asymptomatic, continues wearing a mask, undergoes testing twice during the week and continues to quarantine for any school extracurricular activities.
Due to the overwhelming number of positive COVID-19 cases at Butte Vista Elementary, YCUSD board members voted on Wednesday night during an emergency board meeting to temporarily close the school until Jan. 19. Prior to their return to school, staff and students will have to undergo testing.
A letter was sent to Butte Vista parents by Osumi on Wednesday night that stated: “After consulting with the Bi-County Health Officer, the District has determined that the rate of COVID infections at Butte Vista Elementary School are escalating and warrant a temporary school closure.”
According to Osumi, there were parents who expressed frustration with the temporary closure and others who were very much supportive of the need for a temporary closure.
“As shared by the Sutter County Health Officer, there is no specific threshold in terms of the number of positive cases in staff and, or students to require school closure,” said Osumi. “What was recommended was for the district to assess the situation for the specific classroom or school in terms of the number of positive cases stabilizing, improving, or escalating. If the situation is escalating, then it is appropriate to consider a temporary closure.”
In the meeting on Wednesday night, Michael Reed, assistant superintendent of human resources at YCUSD, shared that the district is only filling substitute requests at a rate of 50 to 70 percent roughly per day. He also said that YCUSD is seeing 15-17 percent of their staff out every day since the school districts return from winter break. According to Reed, that means YCUSD has 180 to 230 staff out per day out of an estimated total 1,300 employees.
“The demand for substitutes is greater than the working pool of substitutes serving YCUSD,” said Osumi.
Osumi reported that 16 percent of YCUSD staff were out on Friday.
“We all agree that our students should have access to safe and full in-person instruction and to as much instructional time as possible,” said Osumi. “Per the California Department of Public Health and the state Department of Education, the best way to accomplish this goal is to vaccinate all students and adults who are eligible for the vaccines and continue to mask in all required areas.”
Marysville Joint Unified School District reported 278 positive COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. Among these cases, 218 are from students who tested positive and 60 are from staff members. In just one day, MJUSD had a jump of at least 40 cases on Friday. According to MJUSD’s COVID-19 dashboard, Olivehurst Elementary School had 26 student cases and one staff case on Friday.
The Appeal contacted MJUSD’s public information officer for more information on the rising COVID-19 cases amongst the district. In the afternoon, the public information officer informed the Appeal that they were out sick but that district personnel were informed of the request. The Appeal contacted MJUSD personnel, but no response was given as of press time Friday.