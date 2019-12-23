Dreaming of a white Christmas? Sorry, but keep on dreaming. Instead of white, it will mostly likely be wet ... except at the higher elevations.
Christmas in Yuba-Sutter is forecast to show up with some rain.
“There’ll be light to hard showers beginning in the wee hours of Christmas morning and continue to the afternoon,” said Brendon Rubin-Oster, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.“Things will start to clear up after that.”
Rubin-Oster said there’ll also be fog tonight that will last until mid-afternoon tomorrow.
For residents living in the far eastern parts of Yuba County, Rubin-Oster said the weather will be cold enough to see snow.
Local travel isn’t expected to be so bad.
“It may not be the best day for people to travel because of the wet roads and fog, but the conditions could be a lot worse,” Rubin-Oster said.
He advised that conditions in the Yuba-Sutter area are moderate, but anyone planning to travel south should be cautious.
“People traveling south will see a few inches of rain. The’y’ll be getting more of the storm action from the coast but not the Yuba-Sutter area,” Rubin-Oster said.