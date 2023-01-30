The Tri-Counties Community Center celebrated the return of its annual Thank You Gala on Saturday in honor of the people and organizations who have helped grow and support the center over the past year.
The Tri-Counties Community Center is a youth and community center that services Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties. Various youth and community programs are offered throughout the year with a focus on family friendly events such as skate night, bingo, archery, and game night.
Weekly classes are also available with training in gymnastics, fencing, karate and traditional ecological knowledge. In addition to this, and supplemented by grant funding, one of the center's primary revenue streams comes from its ballroom rentals. This spacious, hardwood-covered room and adjacent kitchen have hosted many quinceanera’s, receptions, and private events over the years.
K&L Party Rental Services, the center’s go-to decorator, transformed the ballroom into an elegant black- and gold-themed event for the gala this year, complete with an LED dance floor and 360 photo booth.
“It looks absolutely incredible. I’ve never seen it like this,” said Victor Bugarin, one of the center's volunteer instructors for the past eight years. “I’m completely blown away.”
“K&L Party Rentals does all our events,” said Patricia Bennett, the board's treasurer. “They did all of this for us for free. We're very grateful.”
Guests dressed to the nines gathered round the open bar as the delicious smell of smoked meats wafted into the lobby, courtesy of Raymond Ahu, Silver Dollar Saloon’s head chef, also known as “The Chef Flyin Hawaiian.”
Over 50 people were in attendance, including prominent community figures such as Yuba County Supervisor Seth Fuhrer; James Lohman, principal of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts; Miss Yuba-Sutter and her court; and members of the Marysville Police Department. All six of the center’s board members were present, as well, and unanimously agreed that this had been their largest and finest gala to date
“This building has gone through a lot of changes over the years, and up until a year ago, we didn't even know if we were going to be able to keep it,” said Harry DeHaan, a local business owner and current president of the center. “But we’re here to stay now and I want to make this place relevant. I want people to talk about this place, and I want everyone to know this building is here for them.”
Nathaniel Ricci, a fellow board member and karate lead, said he stumbled across the center last year while scrolling through his social media accounts.
“I'm a strong believer that where there's a vision, people will gather,” said Ricci. “When I saw that our visions were aligned, I knew I had to come out of retirement to come here.”
Peggy DeHaan, the board's fundraiser and event coordinator, opened the event by thanking all the guests in attendance and by recognizing two special volunteers with the center's first volunteer of the year awards. These plaques went to Betty Johnson and Blake Gelderman for their multiple contributions, especially in the area of staffing events, cleaning, and sanitization.
DeHaan described the last 12 months as a “year of firsts” for the center. First off,
confusion over the center's demographics, services, and coverage prompted the board to change its name from the Marysville Youth and Civic Center to its current title, the Tri-Counties Community Center.
“We’re still honoring the great work and vision set out by Ken and Allyn Scott who founded the original Allyn Scott Youth and Community Center here,” said DeHaan. “We’re just making it easier for people to know who and where we serve.”
After the name change came a slew of firsts, including the center's first family prom event, its first summer craft fair, its first “Bite of Reality'' program hosted by SAFE Credit Union, and its first Santa’s Winter Wonderland event.
Other accomplishments included the return of the center's Masquerade Ball, and a very successful backpack drive which has grown from just 27 students to 400 served annually over the last three years. This year the goal has been set at 600 backpacks.
In the coming year, the center will continue raising money through its various programs and fundraisers with the goal of replacing a good portion of the center's flooring, its roof, and then transitioning into a solar program. The center also plans on implementing an electronic sign near the main roadway off Highway 70, which will display a list of its current programming and open up additional revenue streams through advertisements.
“As always, we are open to any and all suggestions and we are definitely looking to grow our board and volunteer base,” added DeHaan.
The biggest announcements for the coming year included a partnered event with SAMHSA, the national Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, along with another upcoming partnership with the Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Friday Night Live (FNL) program. SAMHSA’s National Prevention Resource Event will take place at the center on March 15, while the extension of FNL is still in the development stage but hoping to launch as soon as possible.
By this time next year, the center will be in the midst of awarding its first $500 scholarship award for volunteerism. The purpose of this award is to instill the importance of volunteerism to area youth while incentivising them to become active members of the community.
The Tri-Counties Community Center is located at 1830 B St. in Marysville. For more information, visit tricountiescommunitycenter.com or call 530-443-2873. Those interested in donating to the center, or a specific cause it hosts, will be able to do so online under the donations tab once the website is fully developed.