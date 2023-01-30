The Tri-Counties Community Center celebrated the return of its annual Thank You Gala on Saturday in honor of the people and organizations who have helped grow and support the center over the past year.

The Tri-Counties Community Center is a youth and community center that services Yuba, Sutter, and Butte counties. Various youth and community programs are offered throughout the year with a focus on family friendly events such as skate night, bingo, archery, and game night. 

