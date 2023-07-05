FireworksPedigo1.jpg

Fireworks are pictured during the regional show that took place Tuesday night at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Yuba-Sutter residents got another chance to view a fireworks display Tuesday as part of the region’s Fourth of July celebrations. 

While the official regional show took place at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville, the area was once again bombarded with the sounds of freedom as several neighborhoods celebrated the holiday in their own way, with their own fireworks. 

