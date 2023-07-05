Yuba-Sutter residents got another chance to view a fireworks display Tuesday as part of the region’s Fourth of July celebrations.
While the official regional show took place at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville, the area was once again bombarded with the sounds of freedom as several neighborhoods celebrated the holiday in their own way, with their own fireworks.
Much like last year, area officials were busy issuing citations and dealing with an increase in calls that have become just as much of a regular part of the holiday as hot dogs and American flags.
In Yuba County, the sheriff’s department reported that more than 160 calls regarding fireworks complaints came in between 7 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday night.
“Deputies did their best to find the source of the complaint and were able to issue six citations,” Katie Goodson with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department told the Appeal on Wednesday. “Both the deputies and dispatchers did a phenomenal job handling such an influx of complaints, while still handling the other calls for service.”
In Sutter County, the sheriff’s department reported that deputies also had a “busy” night with 15 citations issued for illegal fireworks.
Officials in Yuba City and Marysville did not respond to requests for information as of press time Wednesday.