The American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently announced the nine artists that will have their work displayed among the gardens that will be featured during the group’s annual garden tour on May 6.

According to organizers, the 29th annual Garden Tour is a self-guided tour of six unique gardens in the communities of Nicolaus, Plumas Lake, and Pleasant Grove. The Arboga Assembly Center historical site also is included in this year’s tour. 

