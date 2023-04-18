The American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently announced the nine artists that will have their work displayed among the gardens that will be featured during the group’s annual garden tour on May 6.
According to organizers, the 29th annual Garden Tour is a self-guided tour of six unique gardens in the communities of Nicolaus, Plumas Lake, and Pleasant Grove. The Arboga Assembly Center historical site also is included in this year’s tour.
The artists chosen to be included in the tour are:
– Pam Bleything-Nowak (watercolor)
– Terri Foley (watercolor)
– Jan Frink (fused glass)
– Sue Graue (photography)
– Leslie Greenetz (painter)
– Linda Trudgeon (watercolor)
Tickets for the tour are currently available online and at locations in Marysville and Yuba City. To purchase tickets online, visit mvyc-ca.aauw.net/garden-tour-tickets. To purchase tickets in person, those interested can visit K. Roberts Gifts, Sperbeck's Nursery, Union Lumber, or Country Florist. All tickets are $25 per person.
Along with the tour, there will be a “drop-in” reception with light desserts and water from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2121 Ranch event venue located at 2121 Catlett Rd. in Pleasant Grove. A food truck also will be available. The Tuscan-style garden at 2121 Ranch is one of the gardens on the tour, organizers said.
In order to take part in the tour, bring your pre-purchased tickets or online ticket receipts on May 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to Wilbur and C streets in Yuba City (in the parking lot with solar panels next to Gauche Aquatic Park) to receive a map, brochure and wristband – which will allow you to enter the gardens on the tour. Additional tickets can be purchased at Wilbur and C streets during that time, but pre-purchasing is recommended for your convenience, organizers said. Additional tickets and maps also can be obtained at the 2121 Ranch site. Organizers discouraged the use of credit cards.
“Since all the gardens this year are outside of Marysville and Yuba City, be sure you have gas in your car and be prepared to enjoy a unique day outside of the cities proper,” organizers said. ”Proceeds from the Garden Tour benefit the STEM Conference for 8th Grade Girls held annually at Yuba College, and scholarships for TECH TREK science camp at UC Davis in the summer.”
The 29th annual Garden Tour will take place rain or shine, organizers said.