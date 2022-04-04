After a two-year absence due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual American Association of University Women Garden Tour will return May 7 with sponsors of the event now in place.
Artis Buerki with the local branch of the AAUW announced the tour’s sponsors on Sunday. They include: Kimberly Heisch, The Brick Coffee House, Sutter Buttes Olive Oil Co., Sperbeck’s Nursery & Landscaping, Botanica Landscapes, Bald Mountain Nursery, Hilbers Inc, The Cookie Tree, Harkey House Bed & Breakfast, Holycross Funeral Home, Plumas Bank, Lynn Bankhead-Design Consultant/Personal Shopper, Kay & Ross Cockrell, and Davis Printing.
The self-guided tour will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, and will include seven private home gardens in Marysville and Yuba City. The event is the only public fundraiser for the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Appeal previously reported.
Buerki said proceeds from the event will benefit the STEM Career Awareness Conference for eighth grade girls held at Yuba College and the weeklong AAUW Tech Trek Science Camp at the University of California, Davis for seventh grade girls.
According to Buerki, an afternoon drop-in reception will be included with the tour and will be held on the patio at The Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville from noon to 4 p.m.
Tickets, which are $25 each, are currently available to purchase and proof of purchase wristbands are required for admission into the gardens and reception.
Buerki said those wanting to purchase tickets can do so at Yuba City Florist, K. Roberts Gifts, Sperbeck’s Nursery in Yuba City, Union Lumber, Country Florist in Marysville, and from AAUW branch members or online at https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
Buerki said the event will take place rain or shine. Those with pre-purchased tickets can get their brochure, map and wristband on May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot next to Gauche Aquatic Park near Wilbur Avenue and C Street in Yuba City. Additional tickets also can be purchased with cash or check at that location on the morning of the event.
For more information, visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net or find “GARDEN TOUR” on Facebook.