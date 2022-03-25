Tickets for the next American Association of University Women Garden Tour are currently on sale for those interested in taking part in the fundraising event that was put on pause for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The self-guided tour will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, and will include seven private home gardens in Marysville and Yuba City. The event is the only public fundraiser for the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW).
According to Artis Buerki with the local branch of the AAUW, an afternoon drop-in reception will be included with the tour and will be held on the patio at The Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville from noon to 4 p.m. In order to attend the reception and tour, a proof of purchase wristband will be required.
Buerki said the event will take place rain or shine. Those with pre-purchased tickets can get their brochure, map and wristband on May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot next to Gauche Aquatic Park near Wilbur Avenue and C Street in Yuba City. Additional tickets also can be purchased with cash or check at that location on the morning of the event.
Buerki said those wanting to purchase tickets can do so now at Yuba City Florist, K. Roberts Gifts, Sperbeck’s Nursery in Yuba City, Union Lumber, Country Florist in Marysville, and from AAUW branch members or online at https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.
Buerki said proceeds from the event will benefit the STEM Career Awareness Conference for eighth-grade girls that the AAUW holds at Yuba College and the weeklong AAUW Tech Trek Science Camp at UC Davis for seventh-grade girls.
For more information about the AAUW, visit mvyc-ca.aauw.net or find the group on Facebook.