Tickets for the 29th annual American Association of University Women Garden Tour that is set to take place on May 6 are now available, according to organizers.

Those interested in the tour can purchase tickets from several locations in Marysville and Yuba City. Tickets also can be purchased from members of the Marysville-Yuba City branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) or at mvyc-ca.aauw.net/garden-tour-tickets.

