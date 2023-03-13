Tickets for the 29th annual American Association of University Women Garden Tour that is set to take place on May 6 are now available, according to organizers.
Those interested in the tour can purchase tickets from several locations in Marysville and Yuba City. Tickets also can be purchased from members of the Marysville-Yuba City branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) or at mvyc-ca.aauw.net/garden-tour-tickets.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by check or cash at the following locations:
– K. Roberts Gifts in Yuba City
– Sperbeck’s Nursery in Yuba City
– Union Lumber in Marysville
– Country Florist in Marysville
According to organizers, this year’s self-guided Garden Tour will feature six “unique” gardens in Plumas Lake and Nicholas. To take part in the tour, participants will need to bring pre-purchased tickets or online ticket receipts on May 6 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to Wilbur and C Street in Yuba City (in the parking lot with solar panels next to Gauche Aquatic Park) to receive a map, brochure, and wristband – which will allow a person to enter the gardens on the tour.
There also will be a “drop-in reception” with light desserts and water from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 2121 RANCH event venue located at 2121 Catlett Rd. in Pleasant Grove.
“There may be some food trucks at the reception site. Additional tickets and maps can be obtained during the reception hours,” organizers said. “All of the gardens this year are outside of Marysville and Yuba City, so be sure you have gas in your car and be prepared to spend a unique day outside of the cities proper.”
Proceeds from the Garden Tour will benefit the STEM Conference for eighth-grade girls in March at Yuba College, the Tech Trek science camp at UC Davis in the summer, and scholarships for women and girls.
Organizers said the tour will take place rain or shine.
Along with the availability of tickets, organizers also said Monday that sponsors are still being sought for the tour.
“The AAUW Garden Tour is seeking sponsors through the month of March,” organizers said. “Any business or individual who would like to promote their business and at the same time help us raise money for the STEM Conference and Tech Trek science camp can contact Artis Buerki by email artisb@comcast.net or phone 530-632-7052.”
Sponsorship levels include the following: Orchid, $500; Rose, $300; Azalea, $100; and Iris, $50.
“Our local AAUW fundraising helps girls in our community by encouraging them to succeed in school, to go on to college, and to start planning early for their futures,” organizers said. “We sponsor seventh-grade girls each year to the weeklong AAUW Tech Trek science camp at UC Davis and we will hold the March 27 STEM Career Opportunities Conference at Yuba College this month for eighth-grade girls.”