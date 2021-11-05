The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting later this month and visitors and potential members are welcome to attend.
The meeting, which will take place Nov. 20 at Hillcrest Catering, 210 Julie Dr., Yuba City, will discuss how education has been facilitated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“District Superintendents from Yuba City School District and Marysville School District will talk about how the school districts, teachers, students, and parents are faring regarding the pandemic,” a release issued by the association said.
Brunch will be provided and will include eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, toast, fruit salad, coffee, and tea.
Admission to the meeting costs $20 and is payable at the door.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting will get underway at 10 a.m.
Anyone interested in joining the association or would like to stop by to visit the meeting is welcome to attend, but space is limited and reservations are required.
All current AAUW branch members should reserve a spot through their regular contacts while visitors can make a reservation by contacting Gwyn Baker via email at GDCARYL@yahoo.com no later than Nov. 13.
For more information, visit https://mvyc-ca.aauw.net.