The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women is bringing back its 8th Grade Girls Stem Conference next week after a two-year break.
The area chapter of the AAUW will host the conference on Monday, March 28, at Yuba College in Marysville.
Around 489 eighth-grade girls from 17 different schools in the Yuba-Sutter area are expected to take part in the conference which focuses on opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) professions.
The committee in charge of the conference has been working to make sure local middle schools were able to get students enrolled and securing speakers, presenters and facilitators, the AAUW said. As of March 15, there were “17 different fields of study that the girls will be able to choose from including agriculture, criminology, forensics science, finance, health careers, and civil engineering, just to name a few,” the group said.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Preet Didbal, a former mayor of Yuba City who was elected in 2014 and was the first Sikh female mayor in the United States, the AAUW said.
Once students are done with the half-day conference, they will be able to tour the Yuba College campus and have the opportunity to hear directly from current Yuba College students.
The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and finish early in the afternoon.
According to the Marysville-Yuba City AAUW branch, the organization was founded in 1955 and currently has 87 members. Activities linked to the AAUW National Mission Statement are meant to advance gender equality for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy, the AAUW said.
The group is open to college or university graduates, including men, with an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or any higher degree. Affiliate memberships also are available for students and non-graduates.