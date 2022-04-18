Members and guests of the Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) received a rare visit Saturday from a local master falconer based out of Marysville who shared her experiences hunting with birds of prey.
Kate Marden, owner of West Coast Falconry – a school and traveling organization working to spread knowledge about hunting with birds – brought with her a screech-owl and lanner falcon to display to the AAUW group for the first time during the chapter’s regular meeting held almost every month Saturday at Hillcrest Catering in Yuba City.
It’s the first time Marden or any falconer has visited the local AAUW chapter, which sits at 86 members, according to Artis Buerki, publicity chairperson and feather vane editor for the Marysville-Yuba City chapter.
Buerki said the local group was started in 1955 and is always looking for new members. She said the main prerequisite is that each member must have a college degree to join.
Anyone looking to become a member with AAUW – an organization that serves 170,000 people in the United States – can visit the AAUW Marysville-Yuba City branch website.
Buerki said at each meeting members can bring a guest to get acclimated to the surroundings.
The only requirement, she said, is to claim a reservation at the latest by Monday before the upcoming Saturday meeting in order for the club to have plenty of food available.
Marden was the club’s keynote speaker on Saturday and spoke about the inner workings of West Coast Falconry, Marden’s home and business that is based at 10308 Spring Valley Road in Marysville.
Marden said she travels all over the mid-valley and beyond spreading awareness about falconry and her business.
She has been to Rotary and senior clubs, as well as River Valley High School’s commencement each year since 2007, where she flys a falcon during the graduation.
“River Valley is the Falcons,” Marden said.
Marden said she prefers to speak at clubs like AAUW in order to inquire about sponsorship opportunities for area schools.
“I like to get together with organizations like this to see if they will sponsor a school so we can bring (in) a program,” Marden said.
Master falconry is an intense process that takes years to perfect, Marden said.
Marden said master falconry boils down to humans and birds hunting together out in the wild.
With her hawks, Marden said they usually feast on jack rabbits where the hawk will use its feet to temporarily subdue the prey in order for Marden to then dispatch the rabbit and cut it open for her bird to get to the heart and lungs.
“That’s her favorite part,” Marden said. “We’re a servant to these birds.”
When the birds of prey are not hunting, they are usually laying low at Marden’s property.
“They just hang out, watch TV, watch the dog,” Marden said.
As a master falconer, Marden said she can have up to five wild birds on her property at one time.
As another service, Marden will go out on calls when a bird is wounded or incapacitated.
“We will come secure the bird and take them back to our place and tend to them,” Marden said.
After that, Marden usually transfers the animal to a bird of prey health group for further care.
Marden said she has gotten calls from all over the state and either goes out herself or coordinates with another falconer in another area to help with the rescue effort.
“We love our birds,” Marden said.
To report a rescue effort, call 530-749-0839.
For more information, visit https://westcoast-falconry.com.