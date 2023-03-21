The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control released an official statement on Tuesday regarding action that was taken against Slough House Social in Colusa after an incident in May 2022.
Previously reported by the Appeal earlier this month, Slough House Social announced to its followers on social media that after a “long” and “silent battle,” the restaurant’s last day of operation was slated to be March 19.
In the post, Slough House Social said that the reason for the “permanent closure” was that it was “taken down” by the state of California, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and the “decisions made by employees.” The public also was asked not to contact the restaurant about what led to the closure of an establishment that has been a popular go-to spot in the community.
When the Appeal reached out to officials at ABC, a representative said Slough House signed a settlement agreement agreeing to its indefinite suspension after a 17-year-old patron was reportedly served alcohol by servers at the restaurant. After leaving Slough House that night, the 17-year-old died.
On Tuesday, ABC said it “ordered the indefinite suspension of the license of Slough House Social, located at 3249 Butte Slough Road in Colusa, after finding the restaurant served alcoholic beverages to a 17-year-old on May 19, 2022. The intoxicated minor left the restaurant in the passenger seat of a vehicle and exited it while moving, sustaining fatal injuries. Alcohol sales are prohibited until the license is transferred.”
ABC said it had opened a “Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies” investigation after the incident to determine the source of the alcohol that it said was illegally furnished. ABC said agents determined that “three Slough House Social servers repeatedly served alcohol to the minor and a family acquaintance, Joseph Edward Page.”
Colusa County District Attorney Brendan Farrell previously told the Appeal that charges filed against Page included felony child endangerment and driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
According to information released by the Williams area California Highway Patrol in May 2022, Page was arrested just before 7 p.m. on May 19, 2022, after the CHP received a call from the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office of a suspected DUI incident on Butte Slough Road at River Road.
“Upon arrival, CCSO notified CHP that a juvenile passenger was ejected out of the right side front window of a 2014 Chevrolet pick up as it was traveling on Butte Slough Road,” the CHP said. “The juvenile passenger was transported for major injuries prior to CHP arrival.”
ABC said it filed disciplinary action against Slough House Social’s alcoholic beverage license for “furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor and service to the obviously intoxicated minor.”
According to officials, Slough House Social settled the action and agreed to an immediate suspension of its alcohol license. As a result, Slough House Social is no longer allowed to sell alcohol and its alcohol license will be revoked if it is not transferred within 180 days, officials with ABC said.
In its March 1 social media post, Slough House Social thanked its loyal customers and made an apparent open offer to transfer the “brand” to another operator to own the restaurant.
“Preventing underage drinking and over-intoxication is a public safety priority,” ABC Director Eric Hirata said in a statement. “We want to remind licensees to check IDs and not over-serve patrons to help keep Californians safe.”