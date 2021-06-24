The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has revoked the liquor license of the Super Star Market in Marysville, which immediately prohibits alcohol sales at the location until the license is transferred.
Agents recently posted a notice of indefinite suspension at the store — located at 103 East 12th St., Marysville — after finding numerous alleged violations including sales of illegal drug paraphernalia, multiple sales of alcohol to minors, and receiving purportedly stolen property. ABC stated the penalty is revocation with the revocation stayed for a period of 180 days to allow for the current owner to transfer the license to a new owner who is acceptable to the state agency.
ABC has also initiated an investigation after receiving a report from the California Highway Patrol that a DUI vehicle crash involved several minors who allegedly purchased alcohol at the store. The vehicle crash that occurred on Sept. 19, 2020, involved minors ranging from 16-19 years old. The driver and one passenger sustained minor injuries, while a third passenger sustained major injuries. The ABC investigation determined the minors did purchase alcohol at the market prior to the crash.
“Protecting youth is a public safety priority,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a press release. “ABC licensees must remain vigilant and check identifications carefully to keep youth safe.”