About 40 people were displaced after an early morning blaze raged through a densely populated two-story apartment complex in Yuba City on Sunday.
Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander said one person helped alert residents before firefighters arrived on scene of the 1:23 a.m. fire in the 1100 block of B Street.
“There was a young gentleman who alerted a lot of people about the fire before we arrived and he helped get everyone out,” he said. “When you have that big of a fire on that many levels, it’s very difficult to fight the fire and get everyone out.”
He said the residents are staying at a Yuba City hotel and that no injuries were reported.
“To have that many people in that close of a space at that time and not have any injuries or fatalities is amazing,” he said.
He said the fire was accidental in nature but is still under investigation. He estimated the fire caused roughly $600,000 in damages.
Alexander said two units had heavy fire damage upon arrival of fire personnel, and about eight units were damaged in the blaze of the 12-unit apartment complex.
“There are two buildings that were damaged when one fire jumped to another,” he said. “There are multiple apartment units in two buildings with a breezeway between them and a common attic.”
He said the common attic was problematic for firefighters as it allowed the fire to quickly spread from unit to unit.
“We had all five Yuba City fire engines on scene and one battalion chief,” he said. “One Sutter County engine was on scene and we had station coverage from Marysville and Linda.”
Alexander said the Trauma Intervention Program, or TIP, was helpful by sending volunteers, including an interpreter to help with translation, as well as The American Red Cross, which helped find shelter and food for residents.
“The American Red Cross is sheltering 20 individuals at a hotel in Yuba City after a 12-unit apartment complex fire in Yuba City,” said Steve Walsh, with American Red Cross Gold Country Region, in an email. “The Red Cross is providing the individuals staying at the hotel with lodging and three meals a day.”
Hours later at 4:29 a.m., a vegetation and residential fire was reported in a vacant lot in the 2000 block of Railroad Avenue.
“The residence was OK but there was extensive damage to the shop and outbuilding,” Alexander said, of the second early morning blaze. “The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.”
Alexander said no injuries were reported and didn’t have a damage estimate.
He said it’s uncommon to go from one fire directly to another but extensive training and a young staff helped with the situation.
“The job is physically taxing and it’s a rarity to go from one fire to a separate one in one night but that’s where all the training helps,” he said. “You need physical strength and endurance to do this job.”
He said it’s very important for people to regularly check smoke detectors in their homes and to make sure they’re working and have batteries as a preventative measure.
“Keep bedroom doors closed at night because that can help slow the spread of fire,” he said. “If there is a fire, we can come through a bedroom window and get people out.”