Since its closure in 2017, the former Fremont Hospital site in Yuba City has been dormant.

“In terms of questions from the public, this is probably one of the questions that council gets asked the most: What is gonna happen to the old hospital site? So it’s very exciting to have a proposal from Adventist here,” Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley said Tuesday night during a Yuba City City Council meeting.

Tags

Recommended for you