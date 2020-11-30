Public access to the Feather River in Arboga will be limited to daylight hours starting Dec. 15, according to a news release.
The Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority manages the Feather River Setback Area from Country Club Boulevard in Arboga and is the agency making the change. Daylight is defined as 7 a.m. to one hour before sunset, according to the release.
Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah said limiting public access will assist code enforcement and law enforcement to enforce trespassing concerns and reduce the criminal activity taking place in that area.
“Like the riverbottoms near Marysville, that area has also historically been a problem area (for years) in regards to transient camps; as well as a dumping area and location where stolen vehicles are often abandoned,” Carbah said in an email. “Ag theft is also an issue in that area; ranging from equipment and commodities, to metal/wire theft.”
According to the release, access to the Feather River is available at the Star Bend Boat launch and Riverfront Park in Marysville, and at several established points along the west side of the river including Boyd Pump and Yuba City Boat Ramp. The TRLIA is a joint powers agency that was established in 2004 by Yuba County and Reclamation District 784 to construct levee improvements in south Yuba County.
For more information, visit the California Division of Boating and Waterways at www.dbw.ca.gov and www.trlia.org.