The Acting Company will be holding auditions for an original play, “Daisy’s Dilemma,” written and directed by local playwright Curt Schroeder. The company is currently searching for nine actors between the ages of 14 and 60 for this production. All races and ethnicities are encouraged to apply.
Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at The Acting Company theater in Yuba City, and will consist of cold readings from the script. “Daisy’s Dilemma” centers around a young girl, a day shy of her 13th birthday, who winds her way down a path to an empty beach on Lake Tahoe. There, a voice she can’t locate begins to talk to her. He speaks enigmatically, suggesting that he knows her and perhaps her future. Her story then cuts to 30 years later when her future has arrived.