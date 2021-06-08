The Acting Company is planning to present an online filmed production with the first showing on Friday.
Co-Director Aaron Watkins said that “PUFFS” is a comedic parody play based on a set of books and movies about a boy wizard and his years at a school of magic that follows the “underdog house,” the Puffs, and what they were doing during their time at the school.
“It frankly is hilarious if you are a fan of the original material and still a ton of fun if you don’t know it,” Watkins said.
Watkins said since the COVID-19 pandemic began, The Acting Company has been mostly shuttered – the 2020 calendar was canceled and now in 2021, they are able to plan shows for later in the year.
“No shows, however, means no money coming into our nonprofit,” Watkins said. “We’ve been able to keep the bills paid so far with some of the grants available to nonprofits and the arts but it’s been dicey. We had to figure out something.”
Watkins said he and Matt DeMeritt, drama teacher at Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, got together with an idea, which was to do a play where they film each actor on green screens and then edit the whole thing together into a production.
“Problem is, most companies that license plays do not allow ‘editing’ for filmed productions,” Watkins said. “They want you to set up a camera and stream something live to an audience. We reached out to Concord, a major theatrical licensing company, and explained our idea and asked if we could get an exception to perform ‘PUFFS – The Play’ and they agreed.”
He said local teen actors are playing the various students and local leaders have cameo roles as various teachers, headmasters and house elves – these guest stars include county supervisors, a pastor, a school district superintendent, a mayor and more.
An individual streaming ticket for “PUFFS” costs $20 and a family viewer streaming ticket costs $40.
The production will be shown on Friday, June 11; Friday, June 18; Saturday, June 19; Friday, June 25; and Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m.; as well as Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 20, at 2 p.m.
Watkins said while the showings are online, they are not on-demand and will stream at the time scheduled.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit theactingco.booktix.com.