Marysville Joint Unified School District officials said on Tuesday afternoon that two staff members at Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville were placed on administrative leave following allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with a student.
“The district has also started an internal investigation, and the employees will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is concluded,” district officials said.
The district confirmed with the Appeal that two staff members specifically were put on leave.
Officials said that reports were filed with Child Protective Services and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office immediately after the district received the complaint.
“The District has received a complaint alleging inappropriate interactions between Edgewater staff member(s) and a student,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jen Passaglia said in a message to parents and district staff. “We take these allegations very seriously and, as such, the employee(s) in question have been placed on administrative leave while the District conducts a thorough investigation. At this time, we cannot share any additional information regarding this situation, but please know the safety and well-being of the students in our care is our utmost priority. Thank you for your patience as we investigate this matter.”
Katy Goodson, public information officer for the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, confirmed with the Appeal that the department was investigating the matter.
“A report was made which prompted an investigation,” Goodson said. “We are currently working the investigation and reviewing evidence. At this time, no charges have been filed.”
District officials encourage those with any information regarding the situation to contact Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services Gabe Simon at gsimon@mjusd.k12.ca.us. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 530-749-5181.