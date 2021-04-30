The Active 20-30 Club of Yuba City-Marysville announced it will commit $900 in prize money for the winners of an upcoming Sutter County Public Business From the Floor high school speech contest on May 6.
The contest is open to any high school-aged resident of Sutter County, or any student at a public or private high school in the county. First place will receive $400, second place will receive $300, and third place will receive $200.
The speech contest occurs during a Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting. It allows participants to petition their local government for up to three minutes regarding a topic important to them under the board’s jurisdiction.
The contest will be conducted at 6 p.m. on May 6 inside board chambers at Yuba City Hall. Participants have the option to present their speech in person or remotely. Supervisors will be joined by members of the Active 20-30 Club as judges of the contest.
To register for the speech contest, email speechcontest@co.sutter.ca.us, or call Sutter County public information officer Chuck Smith at 844-0453.
In 2020, the speech contest received recognition from the National Association of Counties as the best Civic Engagement and Public Information Program among the nation’s counties who submitted for NACO’s Innovation Award.