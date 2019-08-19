They say it’s no longer a matter of if it will happen, but when and where it will happen, which is why law enforcement hosted an active shooter course this week to help prepare community members on how to react in a mass casualty situation.
Yuba-Sutter residents learned different ways of protecting themselves and how to treat wounds during Monday’s Active Shooter Training Preparedness Course at First United Methodist Church. One of the main takeaways law enforcement wanted the public to understand was the idea that these types of events can happen anywhere at any time.
YCPD Lt. Jim Runyen said the purpose wasn’t just to teach the public what they should do, but also how to prepare, which ultimately increases an individual’s chance of survival.
“The main thing we want to get across is the importance of situational awareness for people. We want people to know how to mentally prepare themselves for an active shooter situation and to always have a plan,” Runyen said.
When it comes to an active shooter situation, the adage is to “run, hide or fight.” Officer Josh Jackson said the best option for each individual comes down to the situation the person finds themselves in. By teaching people to be proactive, they will be less likely to freeze if they find themselves in a dangerous situation, Jackson said.
Close to 150 people attended Monday’s event. Following a brief introduction course on the basics, participants split up into groups and learned how to stop wounds from bleeding and about applying tourniquets, as well as put their training to the test by working together to barricade doors during a simulated training where officers used NERF guns.
“Our office is here to learn about how to survive and how to do the right thing,” said Tina Rose, who attended with her work colleagues. “It’s a tough topic, but I’m so glad the police department is here showing us what to do and answering our questions.”
Andy Landis has taken similar courses in the past. He said he felt the medical portion of the event was most important because giving the general public the tools needed to save a life can help out in the field during an active shooter situation when medical personnel are tied up with helping others.
“I think this is a really good program. You can never train too much on this stuff, that’s how you get good,” he said.
Charles Tracy was a member of the Yuba City Police Department during the Lindhurst High School shooting in 1992 and served as a crisis negotiator during the incident. He retired from the department in 1997 and has been in education ever since. He has worked with school districts providing similar training and expertise on developing safety plans, but he was attending Monday’s event to learn more.
“This type of training is critical. We shouldn’t be so afraid that we cannot leave our homes, and this type of course helps train people on how to be prepared,” Tracy said. “The biggest thing we don’t want people to do is freeze. Situational awareness is important as well as the idea to never stop fighting.”
Monday’s training was the first such course the Yuba City Police Department has put on for the public, though they plan to hold them quarterly moving forward. For more information on upcoming events, contact YCPD Community Policing Coordinator Katy Goodson at kgoodson@yubacity.net.