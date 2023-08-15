As part of Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital’s recertification as a trauma center, officials have chosen to perform first responder training during an active shooter drill at Sutter Union High School on Sept. 13.

Officials said that this drill will be a regional first responder training event, which will include personnel from Sutter Union High School, Sutter County Fire Department, Bi-County Ambulance, Reach Air Ambulance, Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department.

Tags

Recommended for you