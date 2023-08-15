As part of Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital’s recertification as a trauma center, officials have chosen to perform first responder training during an active shooter drill at Sutter Union High School on Sept. 13.
Officials said that this drill will be a regional first responder training event, which will include personnel from Sutter Union High School, Sutter County Fire Department, Bi-County Ambulance, Reach Air Ambulance, Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department.
Sutter Union High School will be in session during the drill and will be initiating its active shooter protocol as a test of how their system works, officials said.
As part of the first responder training, Reach Air Ambulance and Bi-County Ambulance will transport some students to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville as additional mock-victims arrive to test the hospital’s trauma and triage response.
All weapons used during the drill will be converted to fire blank rounds only. Parents will have the option to have their students opt-out of the event if they don’t want their student participating in the drill, officials said.