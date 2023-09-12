As part of Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital’s recertification as a trauma center, officials will perform an active shooter first responder training drill at Sutter Union High School Wednesday.
Officials said the drill is a regional first responder training event and will include personnel from Sutter Union High School, Sutter County Fire Department, Bi-County Ambulance, Reach Air Ambulance, the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department.
Sutter Union High School will be in session during the drill and will be initiating its active shooter protocol as a test of how its system works, officials said. Safety checks will start at 8 a.m. and the drill is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon.
As part of the first responder training, Reach Air Ambulance and Bi-County Ambulance will transport some students to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville as additional mock-victims arrive to test the hospital’s trauma and triage response. Adventist Health/Rideout officials said that the drill will involve two classrooms, two teachers and 40 students, 15 of which will take part in the simulated triage.
All weapons used during the drill will be converted to fire blank rounds only. Parents were given the option to have their students opt-out of the event if they didn’t want their student participating in the drill, officials said. School officials asked the public to stay off Sutter Union High School’s campus during this training event.