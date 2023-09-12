As part of Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital’s recertification as a trauma center, officials will perform an active shooter first responder training drill at Sutter Union High School Wednesday.

Officials said the drill is a regional first responder training event and will include personnel from Sutter Union High School, Sutter County Fire Department, Bi-County Ambulance, Reach Air Ambulance, the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol and the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department.

Tags

Recommended for you