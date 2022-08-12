The aesthetics of a city can give its residents a sense of pride in their community. Looking at the streets of Marysville will show a significant amount of graffiti, vandalism and vacant buildings impacting the city’s economic and community development.
In an email to the Appeal, Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad described seeing a number of buildings in a general state of disrepair. He believes that the amount of urban blight in the city has led to negative effects on the quality of life for residents and potential business prospects.
“When a potential home buyer drives by dwellings that have cars parked on their dead, weed-infested lawns, or graffiti-laden parks, they translate this to an unhealthy and unsafe environment,” Schaad said. “When someone is considering opening a business and they see vacant, boarded-up buildings, with tattered awnings and peeling paint, they have to wonder if a business would be successful in this location.”
While several residential, commercial and public buildings currently suffer from blight, Schaad said vacancy presents a large problem for properties within the city. He said that properties with “an owner-tenant relationship, rather than owner-occupied,” have a significant issue with vacancy.
He believes that vacancy also brings more crime to the area. While vandalism, theft and squatting can occur in both vacant and occupied properties, Schaad believes that blight has contributed to the use of more law enforcement resources in Marysville.
“Our city’s law enforcement spends a considerable amount of resources dealing with this destructive behavior. Unfortunately, the consequences for such activity are minimal, with offenders taken into custody only to be immediately released with zero bail, and then are back out on the street to commit additional offenses,” he said.
The disparaged state of properties across the city paired with a consistent lack of tenancy holds a substantial impact on Marysville’s economic development, Schaad said.
“Blight also drives property values down, which stifles investment in properties within the city. All of this leads to decreased revenue for the city in the form of property/sales taxes,” he said.
Blight has been a focus for the Marysville City Council over the past few months. Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum introduced the idea of a blight tax for commercial properties during a city council meeting in March. Although no action was taken to implement the tax or introduce it as a ballot item in upcoming elections, Branscum said the introduction for the possibility of a blight tax was meant to put the idea “in the air” to help encourage commercial property owners to improve buildings that have become an eyesore in many parts of the city, the Appeal previously reported.
Schaad believes that the mayor’s idea for a blight tax could be a possible solution to improving the state of blighted areas. Introducing a tax would allow the city to streamline penalties for non-compliance and reduce the amount of resources required to enforce improvements in the city, he said.
“While research continues regarding the feasibility of the tax, our city staff will not wait to take action, but will also be employing the tools already at our disposal through existing ordinances and will recommend stiffening penalties for repeat offenders,” Schaad said.
A blight tax for commercial properties would offer some punitive measures to erase the issue from the city, but Marysville has also worked with service groups and nonprofits to directly clean up graffitied, vacant and boarded buildings.
Community service organizations such as SAYLove and City Impact have worked with Marysville to participate in city clean-ups as well as enhance its environment and well-being.
“These activities not only multiply the manpower for our public works crews, but also instill a sense of civic pride within the community,” Schaad said.