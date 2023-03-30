Wendy Tyler, who has been the Colusa County administrative officer for more than seven years, recently gave an update to the Appeal about the county’s finances and what challenges may be ahead for the small, agriculturally-focused area.

With a population just over 21,000, Colusa County, Tyler said, heavily depends on agriculture for its revenue, especially rice. Faced with extreme drought and repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has had to navigate these challenges to continue to provide valuable services to residents and balance the county’s budget.

