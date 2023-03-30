Wendy Tyler, who has been the Colusa County administrative officer for more than seven years, recently gave an update to the Appeal about the county’s finances and what challenges may be ahead for the small, agriculturally-focused area.
With a population just over 21,000, Colusa County, Tyler said, heavily depends on agriculture for its revenue, especially rice. Faced with extreme drought and repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has had to navigate these challenges to continue to provide valuable services to residents and balance the county’s budget.
According to Tyler, public safety makes up 15.9% of the total county budget, which is about $137.5 million, and 55.7% of the County General Fund Budget, which is about $39 million. She said functions included in those percentages are the sheriff’s department, the district attorney’s office, probation and the public defender.
Recently, county voters passed a .5 cent sales tax measure to help with some revenue challenges, but Tyler said the money coming in as a result of that measure is specifically for emergency medical transportation.
The Appeal had a conversation with Tyler about these and other issues. The following are answers provided to the Appeal during that conversation.
Q: What challenges is Colusa County facing in comparison with surrounding counties?
A: We’re seeing the same struggles as other counties. Revenue is problematic. This is what leads us to some problems with our budget for 2023/24. We saw a decline in unitary tax, about $1.7 million. In a county of our size, that’s a pretty significant hit in our budget.
In our general fund departments, we are expecting departments to absorb any cost increases. It’s a difficult time in county government.
Q: Is there any funding coming from the state to help with any budgetary gaps?
A: We are seeing historic funding being provided to behavioral health, so we are expecting more funding for mental health services. Money from the state Legislature will help with that funding.
Q: What is a major cause of revenue loss in Colusa County?
A: The drought for Colusa has played a significant role in the drop in revenue. Farming makes up the majority of the county’s economy. Our recovery from the drought is really a two-year cycle. Our main crop is rice, so it will be two years before we see any recovery in that industry.
We also have water management issues – water allocation. They’ve (the farmers) not seen great water made available to them. Sites (Reservoir) will help, but something has to change with water management in order to provide stable water for farmers here. That’s what drives our economy.
Q: Surrounding counties, such as Sutter County, are having difficulty attracting and retaining county employees because of competition from other jurisdictions who have the ability to pay more. What does Colusa County do to try and attract or compete with other jurisdictions?
A: We’re trying to show our employees that there is value that goes beyond just a paycheck. The community still values what government has to offer. We’re trying to mitigate any issues.
We are struggling with recruitment issues and one of them is law enforcement. We are actively recruiting. We sponsor recruits in the academy. We will be trying to raise the stipend we give to individuals taking part in the academy.
Q: How is the budget process going?
A: The budget process launched about a week ago. We will start reviewing budgets with departments in May. We’ll adopt a balanced budget by June 30. Our entire county budget is on our website.
We are having discussions with our board about maybe finding more ways to be efficient or streamlined.
Q: What are the greatest needs in the county?
A: The needs are great. We certainly want to have a solid public safety system in the county. Our agricultural office is vital to the county. We have a robust library system. Libraries are no longer places where you just go check out a book. We have English as a second language courses and other services. It’s hard to cherry pick one area over another but that is a decision the board of supervisors will have to make.
We’re in a good position (as a county). We had a perfect storm happen in that we were coming off of COVID, we got hit with the reduction in our unitary tax, and we saw historic drought. Those three things have maybe set us back on our heels a little bit. But, we’ll come out of it. We just have to figure out how to modify our service delivery.
We have very good relationships with our state and local representatives and we use the channels available to us. Yeah, we’re small, but we band together.
We launched a process to create an economic strategy for the county. We’re really trying to expand broadband access to the unincorporated areas. We are looking for infrastructure grants that we desperately need and are hoping to be able to attract economic development. These are the kinds of things that are front of mind.