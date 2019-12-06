In the spirt of the holiday season, the Sutter Animal Services Authority will offer discounted pet adoptions as part of their sixth annual “12 days of Christmas,” adoption promotion, which runs through Dec. 18.
“We are hoping for the shelter to be a little less full,” said Nina Howell, office assistant at SASA. “It’s always full but we hope this will help to find these pets good homes during the holiday season.”
Howell, who has worked at the SASA for the last 17 years, knows just how crowded shelters can get and said there are currently about 100 cats, dogs and other assorted animals -- including pigs, chickens, horses, guinea pigs and bunnies -- up for adoption at the SASA.
All discounted adoptions include a spay or neuter operation, vaccinations, a free medical exam at a local veterinarian, flea and deworming treatments, and a microchip. The promotion only includes cat and dog adoptions. Licensing fees for Sutter County are not included.
During the adoption event, the cost to adopt a dog is $80 and a cat is $45.
Howell said SASA staff recommends that a person interested in pet adoption come into the shelter and interact with the pet for an extended period of time before taking one home. That will allow the potential pet owner to see the temperament of the animal once the excitement of being out of the kennel has worn off. The SASA provides space in their facility for families to bring their children and other pets to interact with the desired pet to see how that pet will fit in with the others in the home.
“If you are thinking about getting a pet as a gift for someone, bring them with you and let them be part of the process,” said Howell. “That way they can see if their personality meshes with the pet.”
SASA, located at 200 Garden Highway in Yuba City, is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information about the “12 days of Christmas,” promotion, call SASA at 822-7375.
Today’s Event
The Yuba County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event today (Saturday) at Petco, located at 1110 Harter Parkway in Yuba City, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pet Adoptions can also be made during hours of operations at Yuba County Animal Care Services, located at 5245 Feather River Boulevard in Olivehurst. Yuba County Sheriff’s Animal Care Services adoption fees are $43 for dogs, $50 for puppies under four months of age, $43 for cats and $48 for kittens under four months of age.
For puppy and kitten adoptions, $40 of the adoption fee is refundable when proof of spaying or neutering is provided within 30 days of an adoption.
At the time of adoption, Yuba County Sheriff’s Animal Care Services will also microchip pets for an additional $15 per animal. For more information for pet adoptions in Yuba County, contact Yuba County Sheriff’s Animal Care Services at 741-6478.
To view the pets available for adoption in the Yuba-Sutter area, visit www.petharbor.com.