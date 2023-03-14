“It is with deep sadness that I write to the patients of Yuba City Advanced Imaging Center (YCAI) and the people of the Yuba-Sutter area on the eve of the permanent closure of YCAI,” wrote doctor Nancy Chege, owner and CEO of YCAI, in a recent statement. “Over 16,000 medical practices have closed nationally due to the pandemic. … We have become one of the 16,000. When reimbursement doesn’t cover the cost to provide services, no practice can stay alive.”
According to Chege, rising costs in medical care paired with inflation, disruptions to service, and a “broken” insurance reimbursement system for primary care providers has left YCAI with no other option but to close.
YCAI’s official last day of business will be this Friday, however the practice itself will remain open until March 31 to allow YCAI patients enough time to pick up their medical records. Business hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until closing. After March 31, patients may refer to YCAI’s website, ycadvancedimaging.com, for information regarding medical record requests.
“I would like to thank our patients, referring physicians, and the greater Yuba-Sutter area for
choosing to support our business for the past 14 years,” added Chege.
As a private imaging practice, YCAI specialized in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography Scans (CAT), and women’s imaging services including digital mammography, breast ultrasound and non-surgical breast biopsies, thyroid biopsies, dual x-ray absorptiometry for bone density (DEXA scans), direct digital x-rays, arthrograms, steroid injections, and joint pain relief.
YCAI has been credited with introducing many new imaging technologies and concepts to Sutter, Yuba, and Butte counties. It brought the first and only American College of Radiology (ACR) accredited mid-field open MRI to the region, and in 2006 it introduced the area’s first and only 3D/4D ultrasound imaging option. In addition to this, the center introduced the community to a DEXA scanner in 2009, a tool capable of assessing total body composition.
For the past five years, YCAI has averaged between 5,000 and 9,000 exams annually. Its project manager, Jackie Koch, said the advantages the center brough to its patients focused more on personalized care, customer service, speed, and convenience. Patients were often referred to YCAI through their primary care provider or physician for precise diagnostic images. Now, with the center closing, Koch said locals will likely be referred to Sutter Buttes Imaging or Adventist Health/Rideout.
“Your referring physicians have already been informed of our closure,” said Chege. “We encourage previous patients to continue with your primary care physician and ask them about other local radiology clinics to meet your medical imaging needs.”
Yuba City Advanced Imaging Center is located at 470 Plumas Blvd. STE 101 in Yuba City, and the office can be contacted by calling 530-673-6674.