A list of COVID-19 community resources in categories like fitness, mental health and faith has been assembled by Adventist Health/Rideout.
The list includes links to local and national resources with information broken down into the following categories: faith, food, seniors, fitness, mental health and wellbeing, entertainment, tobacco treatment and services specifically for healthcare workers and first responders.
Each section has resources listed with bullet points and hyperlinks to the relevant information. To access the full list, visit the Adventist Health/Rideout Facebook page or use the link, https://bit.ly/2B4w02r.
Ashten Phillips, patient care coordinator and case manager at Adventist Health/Rideout, said the goal of the list is to act as a virtual guide for people as they navigate COVID-19.
“We want individuals in our community to know that they have somewhere to turn, someone to talk to, and available resources to help during this time,” Phillips said in an email.
For those with food inequality or who are unable to go to the grocery store, the food section contains links to food subscription services, meals for kids and Yuba-Sutter food pantries. There is also a link to a church that is offering home grocery deliveries.
There is a section with resources for older adults, detailing information about grocery stores that deliver locally as well as contact information for the Yuba-Sutter Task Force who can help with food assistance for those 65 and older.
“The older adult population is among the most vulnerable during this time,” Phillips said. “There is a section just for them with resources available to help in this time of need.”
The faith section contains links to livestreams of seven local faith services such as First United Methodist Church, Hallwood Community Church and Gray Avenue Church. There are also links to children’s bible stories and a Catholic live-stream.
The mental health and well-being section includes links to online therapy sessions, resources for self-compassion and a link to a telehealth platform. There are also links to articles, podcasts and videos specifically chosen to promote good well-being.
“As a healthcare system we understand mental health and the importance of it. We also understand that some may be experiencing tough times and require an outlet,” Phillips said. “The mental health and well-being section provides access to free therapy, support groups, and COVID-19 specific grief counseling.”
The entertainment section includes links to free offerings like art classes, live symphonies and virtual museum tours. The section also details information about current offerings from cable and cellphone companies, such as free internet access for students through Spectrum.
The final section of the list is dedicated to sharing resources currently being offered to frontline medical workers, such as discounts to brands like Under Armour, Adidas or Reebok and free services like Talkspace therapy and free shoes from All Birds.
“We hope that people are able to seek help if they require it, but we also hope that members of the community will be able to use this list to enjoy activities both individually and with their families,” Phillips said.