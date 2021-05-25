The Yuba City California Testing Center, part of the Adventist Health Heart and Vascular Institute, has been awarded vascular testing accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission.
The center has been awarded accreditation in Vascular Extracranial Cerebrovascular Testing.
The IAC accreditation is a mark that demonstrates to the public that the facility adheres to the “highest standard of patient care and is committed to continued improvement,” according to a press release.
“The accreditation granted to Yuba City California Testing Center at Adventist Health and Rideout by the IAC Vascular Diagnostics speaks volumes to the quality of care we provide to our community,” said Larisa Dubkova, cardiovascular technologist, in a press release. “To achieve this accreditation, Adventist Health and Rideout has undergone an extensive self-evaluation and application process, and a review panel of healthcare experts.”
There are several factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on vascular testing. Staff training, experience, testing equipment used and quality metrics measured by the facility can all be contributing factors toward patient outcomes.
“Congratulations to Dr. Rupinder Brar, Dr. Narinder Bajwa and Larisa Dubkova for seeking and acquiring vascular testing accreditation,” according to an Adventist Health/Rideout press release. “... Adventist Health and Rideout is proud of the quality of our vascular services and the staff that make up the backbone of the high-quality program they provide.”