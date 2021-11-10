Adventist Health and Rideout announced the appointment of a new president Wednesday for the organization.
Chris Champlin, a health system executive with more than 20 years of experience, is set to replace Rick Rawson on Dec. 6, a release from the company said. Rawson retired on Nov. 5 and Rideout Operations Executive Daniel Chibaya has been serving as interim president.
Champlin previously served as chief strategy officer for Dignity Health’s Greater Sacramento Division for six years and has served in leadership roles for the organization’s Central Coast Division for 13 years, the release said.
“Chris is an exceptional leader who knows our mission and our Sutter and Yuba communities well,” said Scott Reiner, Adventist Health CEO, in the release. “We’re thrilled that he’s joining our team in our high calling to care for our communities and improve health and well-being.”
Champlin received a bachelor’s degree in health sciences from La Sierra University in Riverside and a master’s degree in public health from Loma Linda University.