Adventist Health/Rideout is partnering with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank to provide a Christmas dinner for up to 3,500 households, according to Adventist Health Director of Community Well-Being Ashten Phillips.
Phillips reached out to Food Bank CEO Michelle Downing about what it had planned about delivering meals to vulnerable members of the community.
“I wanted to know if we could partner on an initiative to provide a substantial Christmas dinner to individuals and families in our community,” Phillips said in an email. “Between the incredible contribution of the food bank and the remarkable matching contribution given to the food bank by the Rideout Foundation and the Rideout Foundation board members, we together will be able to provide a substantial Christmas dinner to many individuals in our community.”
Food will be distributed to 35 agencies across Yuba-Sutter to provide meals to their participants. Food will also be provided to those in the food bank’s homebound program that delivers to people who are 60 or older, low income, and susceptible to contracting COVID-19.
Volunteers will distribute and deliver food Monday-Wednesday, according to Phillips.
“We are pleased to have so many community partners and pleased to bring this contribution into the community to those most in need,” Phillips said.
For more information or how to volunteer, contact Phillips at phillia@ah.org or Downing at michelle@feedingys.org.