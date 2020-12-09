Local hospital patients can now receive in-patient care in their homes, according to a news release from Adventist Health/Rideout.
The local hospital has joined other Adventist Health hospitals in doing so – “Adventist Health Hospital @ Home (AHHH), will be open to Yuba-Sutter patients beginning today.
The program includes supervision by doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and other professionals in person or via telemedicine.
“Once a patient is accepted in the program the AHHH team will set up a temporary hospital room in a patient’s home with the latest hospital technology and supplies,” according to the news release.
“This expansion comes at a critical time when COVID-19 cases have surged and patients affected by chronic illnesses are welcoming an alternative to being admitted to a hospital,” said Rick Rawson, Adventist/Rideout president. “We have had to think and work outside the normal healthcare parameters to offer this truly unique care experience.”
To be included in the program, patients must live in a stable residence that meets their needs for safety, shelter and basic utilities and reside within a 25-mile radius of Adventist/Rideout, according to the news release.
Types of care provided through AHHH:
– Access to in-person and virtual nurses who will monitor health status, communicate with doctors and answer any medical questions.
– Daily (or more often if needed) visits by a doctor or nurse practitioner, either in-person or by video.
– Lab services, IV medications and other equipment or therapy brought directly to the home.
– On-call service – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – to respond to any urgent or immediate needs.
– Social work oversight to coordinate care and develop a follow-up plan as needed.
Once discharged, patients still have access to the AHHH care team around the clock for 30 days in case of any emergencies, health concerns or other issues.