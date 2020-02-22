Adventist Health/Rideout hosted an event Thursday night to celebrate their heart team and the work done to form the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute.
The institute involves a multi-disciplinary team that provides comprehensive heart and vascular care in the Yuba-Sutter region and beyond.
The team includes cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons, vascular surgeons and those that work closely with the team – such as emergency services, nursing services, radiology and more.
“I am inspired by our physicians, I’m inspired by our nurses, I’m inspired by our staff and I’m inspired by the community that supports the work they do,” said Rick Rawson, president of Adventist Health/Rideout.
Linda Plummer, communications manager for Adventist Health/Rideout, said they began the process of forming the institute last year and earlier this month they started getting the establishment and information out.
“2020 will be a year to remember,” Rawson said during the Love Your Heart Team event. “It marks the formal beginning of our Heart and Vascular Institute and talent and exceptional teams of specialty trained cardiothoracic surgeons, vascular surgeons, cardiologists, nurses and staff who are all ready to take care of our hearts.”
Dr. Patrick Griffith, medical director of the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute, said the institute is about people coming together to make something great happen.
“The institute is really about the people coming together around a larger concept on how we’re going to take care of the community,” Griffith said.
Two awards were also presented during the Love Your Heart Team event in Marysville:
– Stroke Award: Celebrated the conclusion of their Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center Recertification Survey. The Stroke Core Team included: Dr. J. Eileen Morley, emergency services; Caezar Jara Jr., RN Stroke Team Coordinator; and Theresa Hyer, Director ED; along with the medical staff, nursing services, emergency department, radiology, laboratory, pharmacy, case management, rehabilitation and quality departments.
– Cath Lab Team Award: The Adventist Health/Rideout cath lab is the only cardiac cath lab in California to have received accreditation from the American College of Cardiology. The components of cardiac cath lab accreditation outlined by the American College of Cardiology include cath lab governance, quality measures, pre-procedure assessment, during procedure care coordination, post-procedure hand-off and monitoring and clinical quality initiatives.