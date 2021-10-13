As the COVID-19 pandemic begins to gradually slow down, Adventist Health/Rideout announced recently that their visitation policy has changed.
On Wednesday, new guidelines were issued to the public with regards to how visitation will be handled by the hospital and other related services.
“Because we have not been allowing visitors during the most recent COVID-19 surge due to our high transmission rates and associated state and federal guidelines, the revised guidelines now allow visitors under the limits/circumstances outlined,” said Monica Arrowsmith, public information officer for the hospital, in an email. “Love and support from a visiting friend or family member helps with the healing process, patient advocacy and safety. We’re grateful to be able to open again to visitors.”
Those limits to the visitation policy include only allowing one visitor at a time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and all visitors “must wear a mask and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entrance,” according to updated guidelines. Visitors also must provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the visit.
Visitors also must be 16 years of age or older.
When asked how long these new guidelines would be in place, Arrowsmith said, “We continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our community and will update the guidelines as needed to provide safe care for our patients, visitors, and our associates.”
In the guidelines, the hospital said, “Exceptions to the visiting guidelines include pediatric patients, those with a disability or cognitive impairment and end-of-life. Additional exceptions may be made on a case by case basis.”