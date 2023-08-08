Officials with Adventist Health/Rideout announced this week that the nonprofit health system earned national recognition for its stroke care in the region.
According to officials, Adventist Health/Rideout was recognized with the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke GOLD PLUS quality achievement award for its “commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.”
Hospital officials said in a 2022 assessment of patients’ conditions that 30 days after being discharged, 84% of patients reported that they had either slight disability or no symptoms after receiving thrombolysis treatment to break up blood clots caused by a stroke.
Along with this specific stroke award, Adventist Health/Rideout also was named to both the Stroke Elite Honor Roll and the Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
The Stroke Elite Honor Roll recognizes the health system for reducing the time between a stroke victim’s arrival at the hospital and the start of treatment. The Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll recognizes Adventist Health/Rideout’s ability to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care after suffering a stroke.
“Adventist Health and Rideout is on a pathway to excellence. Every physician, nurse and ancillary health care professional possesses an unwavering dedication to the highest quality care for the community we are privileged to serve,” Chris Champlin, Adventist Health/Rideout president, said in a statement. “This honor spotlights that dedication and is an indicator to the community of our progress along the pathway. I am incredibly proud of our doctors, nurses and ancillary professionals. This is a well-deserved recognition.”