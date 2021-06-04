A few dozen hospital staff, board members and associates met in front of Adventist Health/Rideout early Friday morning for a COVID observance event meant to honor and remember local patients who died, the survivors and those that cared for them.
Adventist Health/Rideout President Rick Rawson said his team felt it was important to take some time to recognize what the Yuba-Sutter community has been through, both those who’ve been lost and those who recovered, and how the experience has impacted all involved.
“The short service this morning in front of the hospital was really to memorialize what our community has been through, to memorialize the lives lost and families impacted, to celebrate our hospital staff who have been incredibly resilient through this, and to really see this as a time of healing and hope as we come out of what we’ve been through over the last year,” Rawson said.
Rawson was the first to speak during the 15-minute event. He spoke to the impact the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on the community and his hope for the future.
Patient Care Executive Cyndy Gordon followed and spoke about Adventist Health/Rideout’s staff who worked and cared for the sick and addressed her thanks for their selflessness and strength during the pandemic.
Francisco Cross, the hospital’s director of mission and spiritual care, then led a moment of silence, which lasted 147 seconds to memorialize each person from the Yuba-Sutter area whose death has been attributed to COVID-19.
Adventist Health/Rideout’s Business Development and Mission Integration Executive Monica Arrowsmith concluded the event with a message of healing and hope before releasing doves in a symbolic gesture of wholeness and peace, Rawson said.
“We continue to be vigilant and encouraging moving forward,” Rawson said. “The battle now is to get as many people vaccinated as possible and to continue caring for each other.”
Adventist Health/Rideout plans to share a video of the event on their social media page today (Saturday). Look for the video on the local hospital’s Facebook page (@AdventistHealthRideout).