Adventist Health/Rideout has announced the hire of a new family nurse practitioner.
Clarissa Rosario, is a nurse practitioner and adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner, certified through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Rosario attended Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, where she received her Master of Science in nursing as a family nurse practitioner. Soon after she attended Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, where she completed her post-master of science in nursing as an acute care nurse practitioner.
Before joining Adventist Health/Rideout, Rosario worked as a nurse practitioner in primary care managing complex patient conditions and cardiology.
Rosaria is accepting new patients at 370 Del Norte Avenue, Suite 201 in Yuba City, 751-7201.