When the 53-foot truck rolled up to the Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter parking lot ahead of Monday’s distribution event, Ashten Phillips was astonished, and a little intimidated, at the amount of donated items inside — all of which were free and intended for local community partners that serve the area’s most in need.
The truck was full of approximately $50,000-$70,000 worth of items from Costco Distribution Centers in Stockton and Tracy, donated as part of a new community well-being program being implemented by Adventist Health/Rideout. The service is made possible due to a partnership between corporate Adventist Health and World Vision, which is an international nonprofit that connects businesses that have goods with organizations that need them.
Phillips, director of community well-being at Adventist Health/Rideout, is in charge of overseeing the local distribution center and working to find community partners that would be best served by the items. The program focuses on partners that serve unsheltered individuals, transitional-aged youth, victims of violence or natural disasters; undocumented individuals; foster children and parents; or any high-need/high-risk individual that might not have access to care or other supportive services.
“We look to basically enrich our partners within these communities that serve those children and vulnerable individuals, but we also want to enrich those programs as well,” Phillips said.
Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter is helping with the program by providing warehouse space and a location to hold the distribution events.
“(Monday’s event) was fabulous. We had over 20 partners that showed up,” Phillips said. “We were able to offload almost all of the items.”
The items from Costco either didn’t sell, were returned or were out of season and the company was looking to create more warehouse space. Phillips said about 99 percent of the distributed items were brand new. In order to participate, partners must agree to not sell, barter, trade or use the items for fundraisers, raffles or auctions, and they must keep adequate records of donations.
The Salvation Army was able to utilize some of the items at their sites such as 14Forward, Hope Vista, and the Depot. Some of the items were used to furnish an apartment for two single women. Sutter County’s Better Way shelter received phone charges and pads so residents could charge their devices, which helps residents with accessing services and keeping in contact with housing and job opportunities. Recreational items were distributed for upcoming summer camps and programs and to local churches.
“We hope to do it monthly, at a minimum. I’d love to do it two times a month; our partner is willing to do four-times a month, but it will all depend on the need of the community and if we can get these items out to our community partners,” Phillips said.
Monday’s event was a trial run to gauge the area’s need for the program. Phillips said she will continue working on an agreement and contract to continue the program in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We definitely want other organizations that serve those vulnerable communities to reach out and let us know that they are interested so that we can invite them to our next event,” she said.
Volunteers may also be needed for future events to help offload the trucks and distribute the items to community partners.
For more information about the program, contact Phillips at AHROcommunityoutreach@ah.org or call 749-4321.