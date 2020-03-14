Adventist Health/Rideout announced Friday that the Emergency Department will allow only one patient visitor at a time until further notice to help protect against outbreaks of the coronavirus.
According to a release issued by the hospital, the precautionary step will also restrict all visitors at The Fountains Skilled Nursing Facility in Yuba City.
“All of the data has been clear that this population is by far the most at risk and we have to take very strong measures to prevent the spread of this pandemic,” read the release. “While we understand the importance of visitors and loved ones, we want to take all precautions for everyone who enters our doors.”
The hospital urges that anyone who is exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including a runny nose, fever, cough or trouble breathing, should not visit the hospital.
They also recommend that any person interested in coming for a visit should not do so if: they have traveled outside of the United States within the past 14 days; they have had close contact with someone who was diagnosed with the coronavirus; or they are suspected of having the coronavirus themselves.
According to the release, visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed and all visitors will be screened for coronavirus risk upon entry. If a risk is determined during the screening process, they will be asked to discontinue their visit.
Additionally, only one person may accompany a person in need of care into the emergency room, read the release.
“At Adventist Health/Rideout, the care and safety of our patients and staff are our top priorities,” read the release. “Our facilities have robust infectious disease protocols in place and we are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.”
For more information, visit www.AdventistHealthRideout.org.