Adventist Health/Rideout will limit visitors starting today (Wednesday) at 5 a.m. to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 among staff and patients due to the rise of cases within the area, according to a news release.
Patients will not receive visitors unless patients have a disability or cognitive impairment, or are recognized as OB patients, pediatric patients in the emergency room or close to mortality, the release said. Visitors allowed for these instances are limited to two individuals per visit, people 18 or older, pass a COVID-19 screening and must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in the last 72 hours.
The no visitor policy has been expanded to the cancer center, the emergency room, clinics and outpatient areas. Adventist Health/Rideout has encouraged patients to use modes of electronic communication to keep in touch with loved ones, the release said.