Adventist Health/Rideout announced their revised policy to allow limited visiting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release. They are also introducing new symptom screening technology.
The following guidelines take effect Tuesday:
– All visitors will be screened by mobile symptom screening technology upon entry and will be asked to not continue the visit if determined at risk.
– Visitors are required to wear face masks at all times – they’re encouraged to wear their own mask as they approach the hospital. A new hospital mask will be given to visitors upon entry and after screening.
– After being screened, visitors will check in at the security desk to register to visit a patient.
– Visitors must stay with the patient they are visiting – due to space limitations, common areas such as waiting rooms and the cafeteria are not open to the public.
– Patients with COVID-19 are required to use video visitation only. Exceptions are made at the end-of-life.
Patients are encouraged to use their preferred telephone or video chat application – such as FaceTime, Skype or WhatsApp. Staff can assist patients who need it with video visiting.
“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to maintaining the safety of our patients, their families and our physicians and associates. We also understand the importance family members have on the healing process,” it was stated in the press release. “... While we understand the importance of visitors and loved ones, we want to take all precautions for everyone who enters our doors.”
Adventist Health/Rideout also announced the launch of technology that will screen temperatures and COVID-19 symptoms for associates, physicians and visitors entering the hospitals and facilities, according to the press release.
The tools will include a thermal imaging camera and mobile symptom screener.
The cameras can scan the temperatures of groups of people as they enter a building at the same time – they only evaluate facial temperatures.
The symptom screener allows users to answer COVID-19 symptom questions on their smartphone through a link to a secure chat either at home or before arriving at the facility.
How to access the symptom checker on a mobile phone:
– Text 1 to 707-309-7603.
– One will receive a text with a link to the symptom question screening.
– When opening the link for the first time, it will ask people to type in their name and email. Subsequent times, people will just have to validate their email address.
– After entering the information, answer the symptom questions.
– Once the questions are complete, one will receive a link via text – which will say “clear” or “stay home.” The link is good for one day – at midnight, it changes to a new day.
– If clear, one can proceed to the thermal scanner for temperature screening and then show the smartphone screen to the screener.
– If it shows, “stay home,” one will be unable to visit the patient until one is able to pass the check.
– For the next work day, go to the same chat, tap the link and begin screening.
For more information, call the coronavirus advice line at 844-542-8840 – the line is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.