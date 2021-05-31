Adventist Health/Rideout was recently awarded the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Gold Performance Achievement Award for 2021, making the local facility one of only 60 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.
The award recognizes the local hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that Adventist Health/Rideout has reached an aggressive goal of treating patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.
“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our cardiac physicians, nurses and clinical team,” said Eric Cooper, director of cardiovascular services for the hospital, in a press release. “We are committed to providing high quality cardiovascular care in every patient encounter and this award is another example of that commitment.”
To receive the performance award, Adventist Health/Rideout had to demonstrate sustained achievement in the Chest Pain — MI Registry for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020), and perform at the top level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
“As a Gold Performance Award recipient, AHRO has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” said Michael Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, in a press release. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, AHRO has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
Chest Pain — MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. Heart attacks occur when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.